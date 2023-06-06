Jonathan Anderson, a fashion designer from Co Derry in Northern Ireland, has created some of Beyoncé's outfits for her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

"This happened in the real," Anderson, the Creative Director and founder of JW Anderson and the Creative Director of fashion company Loewe, said in a social media post on June 4 alongside a video and pictures of Beyoncé wearing his bespoke creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson)

The following day, Anderson got a sweet shoutout from his proud-as-punch parents:

Unreal and fantastic. Beyonce wearing one of Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe designs in London last evening. Very proud. Mum&Dadxxxx pic.twitter.com/FaP7tAPR0B — Willie Anderson (@bigwanderson1) June 5, 2023

Earlier, in May, Anderson shared another snap of Queen Bey wearing his design:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Announcing the exciting collaboration, Loewe said: "Inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson has created a series of stage looks for the iconic singer that play on sculptural forms, trompe l ́oeil and body illusion for her highly anticipated world tour.

"The bespoke pieces have been created by the artisans at Loewe's ateliers in France and Spain, showcasing the house’s storied craftsmanship.

"Working in collaboration with costume designer Shiona Turini, the looks blend futuristic concepts with theatrical, disco-era aesthetics; robots and machines meet high shine crystals, latex, and 3D printed leather pieces.

"The surrealist hand motifs from Loewe's FW22 runway are remixed onto bodysuits, and a colour palette of chrome, silver, black, white, grey is contrasted with bold reds and golds."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)

Who is Jonathan Anderson?

Anderson is a native of Magherafelt in Co Derry where he grew up with three siblings. His mother Heather Buckley was a teacher, while his father Willie Anderson was a renowned Irish rugby player and coach.

In 2005, Anderson graduated from the London College of Fashion after a stint in Washington, DC where he studied acting, followed by a period in Dublin where he worked at Brown Thomas.

In 2008, he founded his fashion label JW Anderson and in 2013, the luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) took a minority stake in the label. That same year, he was made the Creative Director for Loewe.

In 2019, Anderson told the Irish Examiner that he attributes his ability to sell a collection’s narrative, his storytelling, to his Irishness, calling literature the country’s greatest export. He shares his mother’s love of Seamus Heaney, one of whose readings he was taken to as a little boy.

Anderson is no stranger to dressing the stars, with Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Zendaya among his fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On June 6, he shared a teaser clip for the Loewe Fall Winter 2023 precollection campaign, which features Irish actress Ruth Negga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson)

Earlier this year, Anderson celebrated after another pop icon, Rihanna, wore his red leather corset design during the Super Bowl halftime show. According to Forbes, 28.5 million people tuned into the performance.