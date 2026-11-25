When Sally Hayden went on a book leave from The Irish Times, she needed a place to live and write. A friend offered a spare room…in Beirut.

But then the war escalated, and the Dublin-born journalist found she had a new job description.

"Suddenly I became a war reporter," she says.

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Her route to Beirut went through southern California, where the young J-1 visa holder landed a summer job at the Santa Barbara Independent and struggled to get anyone to understand her accent when working the phones, a law degree though she’d never practice law, and a student grant that took her to Malawi at age 23.

A law firm interviewer saw her future before she did and told her, "You want to be a journalist. You don't want to be a lawyer."

She tells Irish Stew Podcast co-hosts Martin Nutty and John Lee of trials and travails of her freelance life, all the self-funded trips, the rides on the back of motorbikes, and the stories that never get published.

Her first book, "My Fourth Time, We Drowned," began with a single Facebook message from a man locked in a Libyan detention center and went on to win the Orwell Prize. In her new book, "This Is Also a Love Story," Sally finds unlikely tales of love, not always romantic, in nine countries in crisis, from a Ukrainian couple kept apart by war, to the "artificial families" that young survivors of the Rwandan genocide built for one another, to her evocative final chapter on the Drifting Post, used to send letters to the dead from Japan’s massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

She closes with a reading from the epilogue to "This Is Also a Love Story," which includes this poignant takeaway: “I know with confidence now that if you look for goodness, care, or kindness amid any crisis, you will find it. I know that local heroes are always present, too, even if their good deeds go unseen or unappreciated.”

You can listen to Sally Hayden on the Irish Stew Podcast here:

Next week on Irish Stew: Dr John Reynolds, a former Garda sergeant, historian, and co-host of The Póilíní Podcast, featuring tales from the policeman’s notebook.

For more information, visit IrishStewPodcast.com. You can listen to The Irish Stew Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.