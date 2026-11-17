Few pieces of jewelry can be read at a glance, but almost anyone raised in an Irish family can tell you what the Claddagh means. Two hands hold a heart, a crown sits above it, and together they stand for friendship, love, and loyalty.

IrishCentral readers can use code IRISHCENTRAL10 for 10% off sterling silver Claddagh rings at CladdaghRing.com. Before you choose one, though, it is worth knowing the story the design came from.

In the old fishing village of the Claddagh, just outside the walls of Galway city, there is a story that nearly every Irish family seems to know a version of.

A young man named Richard Joyce was captured at sea and sold into slavery in North Africa. Over long years of servitude, he learned the goldsmith's trade, and he spent them shaping a ring for the girl he had left behind.

When he was finally freed and made his way home to Galway, she had waited for him. He gave her the ring, and they married.

Whether every detail is history or family legend, the design he is said to have made has outlived them both.

The hands stand for friendship. The heart stands for love. The crown stands for loyalty.

That is a large part of why the Claddagh Ring has traveled so far from the shores of Galway Bay. It carries a meaning anyone can read without being told.

How you wear it says something too.

On the right hand with the heart pointing out toward the fingertips, the wearer is free. Turned inward toward the wrist, their heart is taken. Moved to the left hand and turned inward, it becomes a ring of engagement or marriage.

Generations of Irish mothers have passed that little code down to their daughters, along with the ring itself.

For the Irish who emigrated in the 19th and 20th centuries, the Claddagh became something more, a small piece of home that could be worn on a hand in Boston, Chicago, or New York.

Many of the Claddagh rings in America today began as a grandmother's ring, brought over on a ship and handed down.

A family business keeping the tradition going

That idea of handing something down is at the heart of CladdaghRing.com, which has been run by one family since 2002.

Twenty-four years on, it is still a family affair, and today it includes four daughters, aged 12 to 23, who have grown up surrounded by hands, hearts and crowns. More than 7,000 customers have left reviews, with an average of 4.9 stars.

“A Claddagh is a ring people give to someone they love, so we treat every order that way,” the family behind CladdaghRing.com said in a statement provided to IrishCentral. “We are proud to help keep the meaning of the hands, heart and crown alive.”

Most of the gold, platinum, titanium, and tungsten Claddagh wedding rings are made in the United States by the family themselves.

Much of the sterling silver comes from long-established, reputable jewelers in Ireland, and every Irish piece is hallmarked at the Dublin Assay Office inside Dublin Castle, a mark of Irish origin and quality that goes back centuries.

The team also includes a GIA Diamond Graduate, so customers choosing a diamond Claddagh get expert advice.

Choosing the right one

The collection runs from slim sterling silver bands to solid gold and diamond-set rings, alongside pendants, earrings, and matching wedding bands in the wider range of Claddagh jewelry.

The advice to first-time buyers is simple. Think about who the ring is for and how they will wear it.

A teenager's first Claddagh is usually silver and slim. An anniversary ring might be gold with a diamond in the crown. The meaning is the same either way.

With the holidays approaching, the Claddagh remains one of the most meaningful gifts an Irish family can give.

It does not go out of style, and it says three things that are hard to put into words, for a lifetime.

Find the Claddagh ring that tells your family's story at CladdaghRing.com. Browse all the Claddagh rings there, and IrishCentral readers can use code IRISHCENTRAL10 for 10% off sterling silver Claddagh rings.