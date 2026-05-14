Their flat caps have become a lasting favorite because they are rooted in place, easy to wear, and built to last. For Irish Americans looking for something with both ancestry and everyday usefulness, Hanna Hats offers a clear Donegal connection with broad appeal.

Hanna Hats of Donegal Ltd has been handcrafting headwear in Donegal since 1924, and the company still describes its work as a family tradition carried forward across generations. On its site, they say each piece is made by hand in their Donegal workshop with locally sourced materials, while the heritage page notes that the business was expanded internationally and that the United States became its biggest market under John Hanna’s leadership.

Their signature look is the Vintage Cap Tweed, which the brand calls its best-selling tweed cap. The style captures the reason the label endures, since Hanna Hats describes it as “a timeless piece, worn for generations and treasured by many,” and the product page says its flat peak offers protection from rain, wind, and sun.

That practicality is part of the charm. Their caps and hats move easily from jeans and a knit sweater to a suit, a wax jacket or wedding attire, which helps explain why the brand feels relevant far beyond nostalgia. Their linen caps are promoted for warm weather and formal occasions such as summer weddings, while styles like the Donegal Touring cap are presented as a slimmer, tailored option for modern wear.

The Irish American connection also comes through in the way the brand is used as a gift. IrishCentral has featured Hanna Hats in its St. Patrick’s Day and Irish gift guides, underscoring how the company has become a familiar name for shoppers seeking something proudly Irish, useful and longstanding. That makes the brand especially meaningful for milestones, holiday giving and family occasions, where a cap can function as both a wardrobe staple and a keepsake.

Hanna Hats also leans into the poetry of place. The company says each creation is “a little piece of luxury from Donegal,” and that line neatly sums up its staying power for readers on both sides of the Atlantic. In a market crowded with fast fashion, they offer something sturdier, slower and more personal.

Check out this beautiful video on the history of Hanna Hats of Donegal Ltd:



