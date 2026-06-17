Mucros Weavers has spent decades designing contemporary and traditional styles from Muckross House in Killarney National Park, where it produces scarves, caps, capes, waistcoats, and bags for customers in Ireland and abroad. The brand says it has grown from small beginnings to supply more than one hundred shops worldwide, including in the USA, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan.

At the heart of the story is a weaving method that has changed carefully, not completely. As Mucros Weavers explains, “The looms used by Mucros Weavers are called Hattersley Domestic, they were made after World War I. It was designed to replace wooden hand looms and increase speed at which the weaver could produce cloth. The looms were powered by the weaver using pedals. Today we use the same looms but they are motorized.”

That evolution captures the brand’s formula, preserving the texture and character of the original craft while making production efficient enough for today’s market.

The makers behind the brand are the skilled weavers who work these looms and finish each piece by hand. Mucros Weavers highlights individually woven scarves with selvedge edges, a detail that improves durability and gives each piece a refined finish, while the wider range uses wool, mohair, and alpaca to keep the products soft, warm, and recognizable. The brand emphasizes the workshop and the craft itself more than named designers, which suggests a team driven by shared skill rather than a single signature name.

Looking ahead, the next chapter for Mucros Weavers is likely to be defined by the same three things that built the brand in the first place, people, craft, and practical technology. The people bring the judgment and hand skill, the looms preserve the character of the cloth, and motorization helps the business meet modern demand without losing its identity.

In the United States, the strongest way to explain Mucros Weavers’ advantage is as a heritage process rather than a patent story. The brand’s differentiation comes from the combination of its historic Hattersley looms, individually woven construction, premium yarns, and the Muckross House setting, so the message is on authenticity, quality, and traceable craft.

Mucross Weavers supplies over 200 shops in Europe and over 500 in America. For more information on Mucros Weavers and to purchase their products, visit MucrosWeavers.ie.