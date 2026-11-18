Some businesses start with a spreadsheet. Aidan Geraghty's Gifts of Ireland started with a bundle of rushes, a farm in the Irish midlands, and his grandmother's thatched cottage down the road.

Geraghty grew up on a working farm in Ireland, and the traditions he learned there never left him.

"I grew up on a farm in Ireland, surrounded by traditions that have stayed with me throughout my life. As a child, I remember making St Brigid's crosses, something I still do today," he told IrishCentral.

He still films himself out in the fields gathering natural rushes and explaining how the crosses are woven, a ritual that marks the start of spring in Ireland every February 1.

A family tree that crossed the Atlantic

Years of genealogy work followed. Geraghty built out his own extended family tree, tracing relatives who left Ireland for the United States and Canada.

"That experience gave me a real appreciation for the connection Irish Americans and Canadians have with their ancestral homeland," he said.

That appreciation became a business.

Family crests made in-house

Gifts of Ireland sells Irish gifts of all kinds, but the heraldry range is the piece closest to its founder's own interests. Family crest parchments, heraldic mounts, heritage boxes, and other pieces are built around a surname and the story attached to it, and they are personalized and made to order by Geraghty and his team in Dublin.

"I love the idea of creating something personal that helps families celebrate their Irish roots and pass that connection on to future generations," he said.

Shillelaghs made on the home farm

The newest part of the business took him back to where he started.

"We've recently established a shillelagh workshop close to my homestead. I actively get involved in harvesting blackthorn with them and aid in shipping the shillelaghs worldwide.

"It's a particularly special part of the business because we're bringing the craftsmanship back to the family farm."

His wife, Lucie, has also joined Gifts of Ireland, which makes it more of a family operation again.

A real person on the phone

Call the company, and there is a fair chance the founder picks up.

"I still actively answer the phone myself, and when customers call Gifts of Ireland, there's a good chance they'll be speaking directly to me," he said.

He treats that as a deliberate stance rather than a quirk of a small company.

"At a time when AI is becoming part of almost everything, I think businesses need more human contact, not less. Trust is being eroded, and I believe customers increasingly value knowing there's a real person behind the business," he said.

"And to be fair, I love the chat anyway. I genuinely enjoy speaking with customers, hearing their stories and learning about their connections to Ireland."

Stay in the family cottage

The next step is bringing people to Ireland. A new venture called The Shillelagh and Heritage Retreat will bring guests up in Geraghty's grandmother's traditional thatched cottage, called Irish Prairie Cottage, in Rahugh, County Westmeath.

Geraghty's is delighted to partner with his cousin, Maurice, who has beautifully refurbished the Fitzgerald Homestead, as well as a visit to Kilbeggan Whiskey Museum.

Speaking of how joyous the Irish Prairie Cottage is, he said, "A big feature is that he also runs a sheep farm surrounding the cottage, so when you open the door, you never quite know whether you'll be greeted by a sheep or a Shillelagh! And as you step outside, you can see Croghan Hill in the distance, where the Shillelagh workshop is located."

For Black Friday, the company is running a limited-time offer of 50% off selected family crest gifts.

The piece Geraghty is pushing hardest is the Personalized Irish Roots Box, which pairs a family crest with a collection of gifts celebrating Irish history and tradition, with something in it for everyone in the house.

Crests are available for international surnames as well as Irish ones, so families with roots in more than one country are covered.

For anyone who has spent years clicking through census records and parish registers, it is a way to put that work on a wall or under a tree.

For more, visit GiftOfIreland.com.