This Christmas, why not give someone a genuine piece of Ireland? From the mountains of Connemara comes one of Ireland's most distinctive natural treasures. Formed more than 900 million years ago, Connemara Marble is celebrated for its beautiful green coloring, its unique patterns, and its connection to Irish heritage.

Since 1945, the Walsh family has been transforming this remarkable Irish stone into jewelry and gifts, with each piece carrying its own individual character.

Now, Connemara Marble is opening its Black Friday sale early - from Saturday, October 31st, giving customers the opportunity to discover meaningful Christmas gifts at exceptional prices.

With savings of up to 50% on selected products and free shipping on orders over $60, there has never been a better time to share a little piece of Ireland with someone special.

A family tradition since 1945

For more than 80 years, the Walsh family has worked with Connemara Marble, a natural stone found only in the west of Ireland.

The family business was established by J.C. Walsh in 1945 and is now in its third generation, continuing a tradition of Irish craftsmanship from its workshop in Galway.

Each piece of Connemara Marble has its own natural patterns and shades of green. No two are exactly alike, making every piece of jewelry or gift genuinely unique.

From elegant necklaces and bracelets to traditional Irish designs, the collections bring together the natural beauty of the stone and generations of family expertise.

Sterling silver pieces are hallmarked at the Assay Office in Dublin Castle, while gifts arrive beautifully boxed with a certificate of authenticity.

It's a gift with a genuine story, from a family business that has been sharing a little piece of Ireland with customers around the world for generations.

Who would you give a piece of Ireland to?

Christmas is about the people who matter most and finding a gift that shows just how much they mean to us.

Perhaps it's your mother, who has always spoken proudly of her Irish roots.

Your daughter is discovering the stories and traditions of her family.

Your partner, who has always dreamed of visiting Ireland.

Or a friend who simply deserves something special.

For Irish Americans, a gift of Connemara Marble can carry a particularly meaningful connection to Ireland, its people, and its heritage.

And because every piece is naturally different, the gift you choose is as individual as the person receiving it.

Find something special for everyone on your Christmas list

The Connemara Marble collection offers a wide selection of jewelry and gifts, with something to suit different tastes and budgets.

For someone who loves Irish traditions, the Claddagh collection celebrates friendship, love, and loyalty, while shamrock jewelry offers a timeless symbol of Ireland.

For someone who values family and connection, Trinity knot and Tree of Life designs make thoughtful gifts, reflecting the bonds between generations.

For someone who appreciates Irish history, the Newgrange collection draws inspiration from one of Ireland's most remarkable ancient monuments, while jewelry featuring traditional Irish coins offers an unusual connection to the country's past.

And for those who prefer something for the home, Connemara Marble gifts include coasters, whiskey stones, napkin rings, and other distinctive pieces crafted from Ireland's famous green stone.

Whether you're looking for one very special present or gifts for several family members, the Black Friday collection offers plenty of inspiration.

Black Friday savings, with free shipping on orders over $60

This year, Connemara Marble is getting ahead of the Christmas rush, opening its Black Friday offers on Saturday, October 31.

Customers can enjoy:

Savings of up to 50% on selected jewelry and gifts.

Free shipping on orders over $60.

Gift-boxed products, ready to give to someone special.

Authentic Connemara Marble, sourced from Ireland.

Duties and tariffs are included in the price, with no additional import charges on delivery to the US.

With many products available in limited quantities, shopping early also means a better choice of gifts before the busiest Christmas shopping period begins.

It's an opportunity to find something genuinely Irish, enjoy significant savings, and have your Christmas shopping organized well ahead of December.

A gift with a story worth sharing

There is something special about giving a present that comes with its own history.

Every piece of Connemara Marble began its journey hundreds of millions of years ago in the mountains of Ireland.

Today, that same stone is transformed into jewelry and gifts that travel to homes around the world, carrying a connection to Ireland that can be treasured for years to come.

It's one of the reasons Connemara Marble has earned the trust of customers across the United States and beyond, with more than 1,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

For many customers, the appeal goes well beyond the beauty of the stone. It is a chance to own, wear, or give something with a genuine connection to Ireland.

Order early for Christmas delivery to the USA

With Christmas approaching, customers are encouraged to order early to ensure their gifts arrive in good time.

Connemara Marble's final scheduled postage date for guaranteed Christmas delivery to the United States is December 8. Customers should place orders ahead of the corresponding order cut-off to allow time for processing and dispatch.

Shopping during the early Black Friday sale means more choice, great savings, and one less thing to worry about as Christmas approaches.

Give a little piece of Ireland this Christmas

Some gifts are enjoyed for a season. Others carry a story that lasts for generations.

This Christmas, give someone something beautiful, meaningful, and unmistakably Irish.

Connemara Marble's Black Friday sale begins October 31, with savings of up to 50% on selected products and free shipping on orders over $60.