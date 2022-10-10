The Irish Diaspora Center of Philadelphia will host their second annual Straight Out of Ireland exhibit, featuring both Irish and local artists, next month.

The exhibit will showcase the work of 26 Irish artists and 10 Philadelphia local artists with various forms of art inspired by the contemporary offerings of the Irish arts and crafts industry.

The international showcasing of Straight Out of Ireland brings the evolution of traditional Irish art to life by exhibiting a range of aesthetics that highlight the modern style and soul of Ireland, including ceramics, drawings, glass, jewelry, paintings, photography, and more.

The exhibit will also feature a one-time reshowing of the Irish Diaspora Center’s Lights in the Darkness display of more than 100 lantern figures built in the community for raising awareness about mental health.

“The Philadelphia area has one of the highest concentrations of Irish Americans, making up 14.2% of the area's population. Attributed to that fact, the team and I at the Irish Diaspora Center are always looking for opportunities to unite individuals in an immersive way so they can indulge as we do in Ireland's contemporary culture,” said Emily Ashinhurst, Executive Director of the Irish Diaspora Center.

“We want people to look beyond the stereotypical ideologies that follow Ireland like shamrocks and be able to see Ireland’s vibrancy and culture through this exhibit.”

Art lovers can explore the galleries and connect with the artists during a series of public discussions surrounding a wide range of topics, such as art in Ireland today, inspiration, and more. Throughout the event, attendees will also be invited to join a variety of cultural, educational, and family-friendly programming.

The Irish artists featured include:

Annemarie Stanley (Cork)

Bernadette Doolan (Wexford)

Brian O'Loughlin (Kildare)

Bryan Gerard Duffy (Mayo)

Caóilfíonn Murphy O'Hanlon (Armagh)

Carol Kennelly (Kerry)

Carol O'Connor (Meath)

Ciara O'Keeffe (Kildare)

Clare O'Connor (Meath)

David Lunney (Dublin)

Eilbhe Donovan (Cork)

Frances McGonigle (Mayo)

Genevieve King (Mayo)

Greg Hallahan (Kildare)

Joanne Duggan (Kildare)

Judy Carroll Deeley (Dublin)

Karena Ryan (Galway)

Lelia Henry (Westmeath)

Marie Smith (Cavan)

Nadia Corridan (Wexford)

Paul James Kearney (Galway)

Paula Barrett (Carlow)

Phill Foley (Galway)

Phyl Guerin (Limerick)

Rosemarie Langtry (Offaly/Westmeath)

Tracey McVerry (Armagh)

Funds from Straight Out of Ireland will benefit the Irish Diaspora Center, enabling the organization to continue carrying out its mission to support the Irish immigrant community in Philadelphia and strengthen the heritage on a local, national and international level.

The exhibit will run November 11 through November 13, at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

For tickets and more information about Straight Out of Ireland, please visit www.straightoutofireland.com/tickets-sponsorships