These Irish brands are used daily across the world and will always be a little reminder of Ireland.

Subscribe to our sister publication Ireland of the Welcomes bi-monthly magazine here.

As part of an Ireland of the Welcomes readers survey, we asked "what are your favorite Irish brands?" See if you have used any of these popular Irish brands.

Here are the results:

Guinness

Since 1759 Guinness has been pouring the perfect pint. To this day it's top on the list for many travelers to Ireland to drink a pint of Guinness from an Irish bar.

Kerrygold

Known for its rich and creamy taste, Kerrygold butter is made using the milk of grass-fed cows and is a staple in the fridges of many homes.

Jameson Whiskey

Noted for its signature triple distillation process that gives the whiskey its smoothness, it's then matured for a minimum of three years.

Barry’s Tea

If you ever want to start a debate with an Irish person, ask them what brand of tea they drink. Founded in County Cork, Barry's is a firm favorite and a mug of their tea offers the perfect comforting hug.

Tayto

The Tayto crisp brand has been around since 1954 at a time when most crisps were imported from the UK. Their mascot Mr. Tayto is famous all across Ireland, so much so that a Tayto-themed amusement park was opened in 2010 in County Meath.

Waterford Crystal

The glass-making business has gained international recognition for its spellbinding glass pieces. From bowls to chandeliers, and even most famously they created a six-foot crystal sphere for the Times Square New Year’s Eve Millennium Ball drop.

Bailey’s Irish Cream

An experiment that led to one of the world's most successful cream liqueur. A simple combination of whiskey, cream, chocolate, vanilla, and burnt sugar. Try it with a bowl of ice cream.

Belleek Pottery

Located in County Fermanagh, Belleek is Ireland's oldest working fine china pottery company. They create stunning pieces such as dinner sets and children's tableware.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

Bushmills is home to the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. Made in Northern Ireland, official records for when the company was founded stretch back to 1608.

Aer Lingus

Taking off for their first transatlantic journey in 1958 with a service to New York, the airline company has helped the Irish diaspora emigrate or return home for over sixty years.

