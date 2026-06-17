The global Irish community is mourning the sudden loss of Pat Reilly, a devoted advocate for Irish arts who died on June 5. As a former board member of Solas Nua and the longtime director of the Capital Irish Film Festival, she left an indelible mark on cultural exchange between Ireland and America.

Reilly guided the festival from 2015 to 2022 and built its reputation as a premier destination for Irish film. Her roots in County Donegal deeply influenced her lifelong passion for showcasing the artistic talent of her homeland on an international stage.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"Pat Reilly lived a life of passionate dedication and commitment to the things that she believed in and felt strongly about," said Paddy Meskell, Chair Emeritus of the Solas Nua Board. "Ireland, Donegal, Irish arts and specifically Irish film were among those causes that she fully embraced."

He noted her remarkable ability to introduce young Irish filmmakers to American audiences and create lasting bonds across the Atlantic. To honor her memory and impact, Meskell shared a final farewell. "The Irish arts and cultural communities in the U.S. and Ireland will feel your loss deeply. Go raibh mile maith agat Pat. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam."

Meadhbh Mc Cullagh, the current director of the festival, remembered Reilly as a supportive mentor with a straightforward approach.

"Pat was helpful and very supportive of what she saw unfolding with the festival," Mc Cullagh said. "I very much appreciated her directness and straight-talking approach. If Pat was delighted with the program and the films, I knew I had done a good job. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Colleagues remember the former editor and journalist as a deeply engaged citizen who fiercely championed her community. Fellow board member Kate Meenan-Waugh described Reilly as "a gentle but fierce soul" whose tenacity was crucial to securing partnerships and expanding the reach of Irish cinema.

Reilly touched countless lives through her boundless energy and infectious optimism. Her legacy will endure in the thriving film festival she shaped and the generations of Irish storytellers she helped elevate.