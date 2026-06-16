Marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, Cormac Ó hEadhra explores the Irish men and women who helped win the war and give birth to the United States.

July 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution. The USA was born in blood and fire in the 1770s when thirteen colonies along America’s east coast rebelled against British rule. After a bitter, seven-year conflict, George Washington and his generals emerged victorious.

This part of the story is well known, but the ordinary Irish men and women who made immense contributions to the war and its outcome are all but forgotten.

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They include Stephen Moylan of Cork, who coined the phrase “United States of America”; John Dunlap of Strabane, who printed the Declaration of Independence; John Barry of Wexford, who earned the title “Father of the American Navy”; and Margaret Corbin, the female cannoneer who became one of the Revolution’s most inspirational women. Charles Thomson from Derry designed the Great Seal of the United States, which appears on every dollar bill and every American passport.

Lydia Darragh a Dublin Quaker housewife who overheard a British plan to attack Washington’s army, she risked her life by sneaking out of the city to warn the Americans and averted a disastrous attack. Henry Knox, born in Boston he was the son of immigrants from Co. Derry. During the Siege of Boston, aged just 25, he was tasked with organising the transport of 60 tonnes of guns, provisions and munitions across 300 miles of ice, snow, river and mountain. He remained one of Washington’s closest allies and the historic Fort Knox, home to the US bullion depository, is named after him.

The series features dramatic battle sequences, atmospheric drama re-enactments, exciting archaeology discoveries, and stunning footage filmed on location in Ireland and in the USA, with commentary and analysis from leading experts, adding context to the compelling historical narrative. Cormac Ó hEadhra skilfully guides the viewer through the story of the Revolution, visiting its most iconic historical sites while unravelling the fascinating stories of its Irish protagonists.

“Réabhlóid Mheiriceá: Na Laochra Gael” is produced by GMarshTV with the support of TG4, Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision 4, and Section 481, Ireland’s Film Corporation Tax Credit. International distribution is by Off the Fence. The series is produced by award-winning filmmaker Gillian Marsh and written and directed by David Ryan.

Réabhlóid Mheiriceá- Na Laochra Gael will air on TG4 1st of July at 9.30pm and will be available worldwide on the station's player TG4.ie.