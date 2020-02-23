A new RTÉ documentary has revealed that the Irish population consumes some 300,000 pints every day.

Every day, more than 140,000 people in Ireland unwind in one 7,000 pubs, where they drink a total estimated 300,000 pints, 200,000 bottles of wine, and 65,000 shots.

The figures were revealed in "One Day: How Ireland Unwinds," airing on Ireland's RTÉ One.

The 50-minute film looks at a day in the life of the people working in Ireland’s entertainment and leisure sectors — burlesque dancers, taxi drivers, stand-up comics, and food delivery cyclists — and documents the various activities the people of Ireland get up to in their spare time.

Besides drinking, the Irish love the cinema and dining out and spend more money going to restaurants and to the movies that any other country in the EU.

Every day, the people of Ireland spend €300,000 ($325,412) on movie tickets, while a further €3.8m (S4.2m) is spent on snacks and drinks at the cinema.

The Irish also spend over €2 million ($2.2 m) a day eating in restaurants and €1.4 million ($1.5m) on take away food.

Meanwhile, around 8,000 people attend a live event every evening.

In all, the Irish public spends a total of €22 million ($23.8m) on all leisure activities — dining out, trips to the movies, attending events, socializing in pubs and pampering every day.

Despite all the fun, the Irish do manage to get some shut-eye — an average of seven hours and 38 minutes a night.

