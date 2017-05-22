Here are the top ten Irish recipes, as chosen by IrishCentral readers.

It's no secret that the Irish are fond of a nice bit of homemade comfort grub, and over the years we’ve noticed that our recipes are hugely popular on IrishCentral.

We've put together the top ten recipes as chosen by IrishCentral readers. Although some of them, such as corned beef and cabbage and stew, are no-brainers, the IrishCentral readers went a little off-script with spring rolls and pasta bakes making it into their top Irish recipes list.

Just click on the title to view the simple recipes. Knock them together, sit down and enjoy them with your friends and family.

Although in Ireland we opt for bacon rather than corned beef, when the Irish arrived in New York there was none to be found. The Jewish butchers substituted the bacon for corned beef and low and behold the tradition stuck.

As we've said before, this is the best Irish comfort food going and it's sure to put a smile on the face of any Irish person you know.

All right, so the IrishCentral readers liked a pasta bake out of all the hundreds of recipes on this site, but it might just be their sensible streak showing. After you've cooked for all your friends, cousins and extended family, you're bound to be left with a pile of leftovers.

What to do, what to do! ...Pasta!

What Irish person doesn't like potatoes?! But it seems that the Irish palate is getting a little more sophisticated. Above Colcannon and Boxty, IrishCentral readers have voted "Potato cheesy ale and cheddar colcannon" and "Bacon and cheese quiche with potato crust" their top potato treats.

Chef Michael Gilligan came up with this one and it really took off. He also does a very good job at explaining the place of corned beef and cabbage in the Irish diet. Although it's Irish meets Chinese food, it seems to us like this would really work.

Meat? Check. Vegetables? Check. Guinness? Check. What's not to like about this delicious, nurturing Irish meal!

So this is essentially an Italian meal but it seems the color scheme alone was enough to entice you guys. It's also a smart move to have a nice big breakfast before a day of revelry.

No one makes a cheesecake-like an Irish mammy and this recipe replicates my own mother's well. This is one to show off at a dinner party or just to make and remember home.

This is definitely a favorite Irish Sunday dinner and a perfect big meal for any event at the start of spring. Delicious with mint sauce and roast potatoes. I wholeheartedly agree with the reader's choice on this one.

They're green, white, and orange, what more do you want? These are the cookies that will match your face, clothes, and flag for St. Patrick's Day but are fun to eat all year round.

*Originally published in 2013.