Is there anything that a bit of Irish cream can't make more delicious?

It's the simple things in life that tend to put a grin on our freckling faces … this recipe certainly will.

This recipe for Irish cream toasted marshmallows may not be one for the kids and it might even be a stretch calling it a recipe, but hot dang, it’s delicious!

While the kids are getting down with their s’mores, why not try a little roast and dip with these Irish cream dipped marshmallows.

Read more: Guinness chocolate pie with beer marshmallow meringue recipe

If you're feeling particularly ambitious during these dog days of summer, why not try your hand at making some homemade Irish cream as well?

Whether you’re cozying up around a campfire or around the embers of your BBQ, this is something new to try this summer. Be warned though, they are addictive and very sticky, but worth it!

Read more: Delicious grown-up s'more pie recipe using Guinness

Toasted marshmallows dipped in Irish cream recipe

Ingredients:

Marshmallow

Irish cream liqueur

Method:

Roast your marshmallow until golden brown.

Remove from the stick.

Dunk your marshmallow into a cup with Irish cream in it. Cheers!

Read more: In praise of Irish teatime - Victoria sponge recipe

Source: DabblesAndBabbles / BSinTheKitchen.

* Originally published in 2014.

What's your favorite Irish recipe? Let us know in the comments!