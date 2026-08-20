Campfire season calls for something a little more grown-up than the usual s'mores, and this two-ingredient trick delivers just that. Simply roast your marshmallows until golden and gooey, then dunk them in Irish cream liqueur for a rich, boozy upgrade to a childhood classic. Is there anything that a bit of Irish cream can't make more delicious?

It's the simple things in life that tend to put a grin on our freckled faces… this recipe certainly will.

The crackling of a campfire, the camaraderie of friends, and the irresistible allure of toasted marshmallows—these elements have made campfire treats a cherished tradition. But what if we were to take this classic delight up a notch? Enter the indulgent world of toasted marshmallows dipped in Irish cream.

This recipe for Irish cream toasted marshmallows may not be one for the kids, and it might even be a stretch calling it a recipe, but hot dang, it’s delicious!

While the kids are getting down with their s’mores, why not try a little roast and dip with these Irish cream-dipped marshmallows?

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If you're feeling particularly ambitious during these last dog days of summer, why not try your hand at making some homemade Irish cream as well?

Whether you’re cozying up around a campfire or around the embers of your BBQ, this is something new to try this summer. Be warned, though, they are addictive and very sticky, but worth it!

Toasted marshmallows dipped in Irish cream recipe

Ingredients:

Marshmallow

Irish cream liqueur

Method:

- Prepare your campfire

If you're camping, you're all set. If not, you can still enjoy this treat indoors. If using a campfire, ensure you have a safe, controlled fire with some hot embers.

- Skewer the marshmallows

Take your marshmallows and skewer them onto your roasting sticks. Hold them over the fire, allowing them to roast. Keep turning them gently to ensure they brown evenly. The outer layer should be crispy, and the inside should become gooey and soft.

- Dip in Irish cream

While the marshmallows are still hot and gooey, dip them into a cup or bowl of Irish cream liqueur. The warm marshmallow will absorb the creamy liqueur, creating a mouthwatering flavor contrast. Allow any excess Irish cream to drip off.

- Optional: Create S'mores

If you want to take your treat to the next level, sandwich the Irish cream-dipped marshmallow between graham crackers with a piece of chocolate. The heat from the marshmallow will slightly melt the chocolate, creating a heavenly, gooey combination.

- Enjoy the bliss

Now, savor your creation. The contrast of the warm, toasted marshmallow and the cold, creamy Irish cream is a match made in campfire heaven. Each bite is an explosion of flavors and textures, from the crispy outer shell to the velvety smooth interior.

Last step, share the joy

The joy of this treat is best experienced with friends and loved ones. Share stories, laughter, and this delightful campfire creation under the starry night sky.

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* Originally published in 2014. Updated in August 2026.