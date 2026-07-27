Tayto-crusted chicken goujons have become one of the internet's favorite twists on a family classic. Now a professional chef has explained why so many home cooks end up with a softer result than the crispy version they see online.

The trick, made famous by crushing up a bag of the iconic Irish crisps and using them as a coating, has become a go-to dinner hack for households across the country and beyond. Yet plenty of people trying it at home have noticed their goujons come out missing that satisfying crunch.

According to Reema Dutta Gupta, professional chef and recipe developer at meal-kit delivery service HelloFresh Ireland, the answer isn't more ingredients. It comes down to how the Tayto are crushed and layered onto the chicken.

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"People often crush all of their Tayto into the same texture, but that can stop you getting the best crunch," says Reema. "The trick is to create two different layers. A finer one first to help the coating stick to the chicken, while slightly rougher chunks on the outside create more texture and a much crispier finish."

Her method starts with crushing some of the Tayto into a fine crumb for the first coating. A second batch is then prepared with a slightly chunkier texture, not big pieces, but enough to hold some bite so it doesn't turn to dust. Once the chicken has been dipped in a beaten egg mixture, it goes into the finer crumb first, then into the coarser second layer.

"Most people think the secret is simply using crisps instead of breadcrumbs, but the texture of the coating makes a huge difference," she explains. "The first layer helps the coating stick evenly, and the second is what gives you those crunchy little bits that make the goujons so good."

So why does this two-step method actually work?

Reema says the uneven texture created by the second layer gives the chicken more surface area to brown in the pan or oven, which is what produces that extra crunch in every bite. The fine crumb forms a solid, even base around the chicken, while the larger pieces on the outside crisp up further, adding texture.

"If your coating is too fine, you can end up with a flatter finish that doesn't have the same bite, but by layering the textures, you get the best of both worlds," she adds.

For members of the Irish diaspora craving a taste of home, the hack offers a way to bring a distinctly Irish flavor into the kitchen no matter where they're cooking. Tayto has long held a special place in Irish food culture, and recipes that repurpose the crisps have found a wide audience well beyond Ireland's shores thanks to social media.

The goujon trend first took off on platforms like TikTok, where home cooks shared videos of crushing bags of Tayto to coat chicken strips before frying or baking them. The result is a nostalgic nod to the crisps many grew up eating, transformed into a comfort food dinner.

While the original trend made the process look effortless, Reema's advice suggests that a little extra care with the crushing and layering step can make all the difference between a soggy coating and a proper crunch.

Her tips are simple enough for anyone to try at home, whether using a bag of cheese and onion, salt and vinegar, or another favorite Tayto flavor. The key is to resist the urge to crush everything to the same fine texture and instead to build the coating in two distinct stages.

For those looking to recreate the viral dish this week, the method is straightforward. Beat an egg and set it aside for dipping. Crush one portion of Tayto into a fine, even crumb, and the second into a coarser, chunkier texture. Dip the chicken in the egg, then press it into the fine layer first, then into the coarser layer before cooking as usual.

The result, according to Reema, should be a golden, crispy coating with a satisfying bite in every mouthful, giving the beloved Irish snack a whole new life on the dinner table.