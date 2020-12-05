Starbucks’ Irish Cream Cold Brew has returned to the coffee chain’s holiday menu.

The seasonal beverage, which first made its appearance last year, features Starbucks Cold Brew coffee mixed with Irish cream syrup over ice and is topped off with vanilla sweet cream cold foam “like a layer of fresh snow” and a dusting of cocoa powder.

According to Starbucks, the drink was the brainchild of Erin Marinan, a product developer for Starbucks R&D. In creating the beverage, Marinan drew from memories of making homemade Irish cream with her family and blending up the creamy batches to add to coffee or give to loved ones as a gift.

Sleigh today with an Irish Cream Cold Brew. Sweet vanilla cream meets cold brew with a dash of cocoa finish—a new way to holiday. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/OINIoLxwhE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 2, 2020

The classic Irish cream and flavors of vanilla and cocoa perfectly complement the icy cold festive beverage.

“It pairs so well with cold brew because of the chocolate flavor in the Irish cream and the cocoa notes from the coffee,” Marinan said. “I think about that customer who’s in the middle of work or shopping, and this will help get them into the holiday spirit for the rest of the day.”

You can find the Irish Cream Cold Brew at Starbucks locations in the US and Canada for a limited time, while supplies last.

Also, throughout the month of December, Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee to healthcare workers and first responders at participating US locations.