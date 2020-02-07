A new St. Patrick’s Day-themed drink has been added to Starbucks’ “secret” menu!

The Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino is a green and gold concoction of minty matcha goodness, and we have the recipe!



If you’re unfamiliar with Starbucks secret menu, it is made up of drinks created by Starbucks employees and fans. So to order, you’ll need to give your barista the specific ingredients.

If you want to give it a try, here is the recipe for The Lucky Leprechaun Frappucino, courtesy of TotallytheBomb.com:

Order a Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappucino with peppermint syrup (1 pump tall, 2 grande, 3 venti). Ask for a layer of whipped cream on the bottom, and another layer of whipped cream on top. For the final touch, add caramel crunches for a pop of Leprechaun gold color.

The drink is similar to the Shamrock Frappuccino, another St. Patrick’s Day-themed drink which tastes like thin mint cookies! The Shamrock Frappuccino uses the same recipe but with java chips instead of caramel crunches, and it's topped off with matcha powder and cookie crumble topping.

That's it, enjoy!