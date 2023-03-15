We've put together our top 4 ways to enjoy a creamy pint of Guinness Draught this St Patrick's Day!

Head to the Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery combines over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity and is the first Guinness brewery on US soil since 1954.

Delicious Guinness food pairings

The Guinness stout lends a rich flavor to classic items such as savory Irish stews and steak pies, as well as more global recipes such as Jerk Chicken or a Caribbean Ice Cream float! If you're looking for inspiration on how you can add a dash of Guinness to your next recipe or pairing click here.

Practice the perfect pour

Why not practice your bartending skills and see if you can pour the perfect pint of plain? Thanks to the widget inside a can of Guinness Draught you can enjoy the rich, creamy taste of Guinness from the comfort of your own home.

When mastering the art, some believe it’s all about the classic 45-degree angle, pouring into a glass in one go before leaving to settle. However, others believe the magic lies in the hard pour, also known as “the flip”. Using a clean can, flip the can upside down into the glass lifting out slowly as the liquid rises to meet it. The only way to find out? Give it a go for yourself!

If you're lucky enough to make a trip to Ireland make sure to stop by the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin where you will get a chance to learn how to pour your own pint of the world’s most famous stout. Follow the legendary six-step ritual, counting the 119.5 seconds it takes to pour your pint of Guinness before witnessing the iconic surge and eventual settle.

Try something new

Enjoy the taste of the other Guinness stouts that you can find on shelves such as Guinness Zero, the same bold, creamy, smooth Guinness taste you know and love, but non-alcoholic.

Or try Guinness Extra Stout, one of the oldest beers on the market. Meticulously developed thanks to inspiration from the Guinness archives and brewed at the famous St. James’s Gate brewery in Dublin, Guinness Extra Stout is crafted from the finest quality malt, hops, and Irish barley.

You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Always drink responsibly.

*Originally published in 2022, updated in 2023.