As search interest for “what is a spice bag in Ireland” has surged by over 5,000% worldwide, driven by TikTok trends and celebrity buzz, a culinary expert shares tips on how to perfect the Irish classic at home the traditional way.

Search interest for “what is a spice bag in Ireland” has skyrocketed by over 5,000% worldwide in the past month alone, highlighting just how popular the Irish classic has become across the globe.

It is now showing up on menus in major cities outside Ireland, with spots like West Cork in Toronto serving their own take on the cult dish and The Green Room in Sydney, a clear sign of its growing global appeal beyond Irish late night takeaway culture.

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Zendaya has even been drawn into the conversation around it, after she was asked about it during the "Dune: Part Two" press tour and joked, “I feel left out, cause I’m Irish and Scottish on my grandmother’s side… y’know, that’s all I’ve got,” a moment that now feels more telling, something you would not have really expected a few years ago.

Reflecting on this unexpected crossover, Head of Culinary, Hannah Duxbury from meal-kit delivery service, HelloFresh Ireland, comments:

“It’s surreal thinking back to Zendaya even mentioning the spice bag at the time, it felt like such a left-field cultural crossover. Back then, you wouldn’t have imagined it ending up on menus outside Ireland and the UK, but here we are seeing it genuinely appearing in places far beyond both.”

She adds, “A spice bag is essentially a mix of crispy chicken, red peppers, onions, chili, and chips, all seasoned with a mix of spices, and served in a paper bag.”

If you want to perfect one at home, HelloFresh Ireland has shared their top tips:

It’s all in the seasoning

The key to a flavourful spice bag is the seasoning blend. Combine 1 tsp of chili flakes, 1 tsp of Chinese five spice, 1/2 tsp of white pepper, and 1/2 tsp of chili powder in a bowl. For the marinating process, prepare a separate seasoning blend with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and black pepper to create a unique flavor profile distinct from the prepared mix.

Ensure your chips are fluffy on the inside

For fluffy chips with a crispy exterior, use floury potatoes like Roosters or Kerr's Pinks. Cut them into evenly sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Soak the potato slices in cold water for at least 30 minutes to remove excess starch, then dry them thoroughly before frying.

Fry the chips at a lower temperature (around 160-180°C) until they're just cooked through but not yet golden. Remove them from the oil and let them rest before frying again at a higher temperature (190-200°C) until they're golden brown and crispy. This double-frying technique ensures your chips are crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside.

Make sure your chicken is extra crispy

Start by marinating the chicken pieces in a mixture of buttermilk and your marinade blend for at least an hour, or overnight if possible, to tenderize the meat and infuse it with flavor. When your chips are underway, coat the marinated chicken in seasoned flour or cornflour.

Fry the chicken in hot oil for about 6-8 minutes per side until it's golden brown and cooked through, ensuring the internal temperature reaches 74°C.

Perfect your red peppers and fried onions

While your chips and chicken are cooking, thinly slice the red peppers and onions. Cook them over medium-high heat in a pan with a bit of oil until they're caramelized and tender. This step should ideally finish around the same time as the chips and chicken. Season them with a pinch of salt and pepper, and avoid overcrowding the pan to ensure even cooking and browning.

Don’t forget the curry sauce

For the curry sauce, melt butter in a pan, then stir in flour and curry powder to create a roux. Gradually whisk in chicken stock, honey, a dash of soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. Simmer the sauce until it thickens to your desired consistency.

Once the chips and chicken are done, toss everything together in a paper bag for that authentic experience, or, if you prefer, serve it in a bowl or on a plate.

For more fakeaway ideas and inspiration, visit HelloFresh Ireland.