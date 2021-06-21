Sophie's Rooftop Restaurant and Bar in Dublin has been named one of the best rooftop bars in Europe.

Big Seven Travel has released its list of the 50 Best Rooftop Bars in Europe and one of Dublin's most Instagrammable pubs has made the cut.

According to the travel content website: "Having a drink in one of the region’s best sky-high watering holes is a smart way to escape the heat and the crowds. Plus, you get a whole new viewpoint… and a tasty cocktail.

"With social distancing the way to go this summer, customers are seeking out airy, outside spaces."

From London to Luxembourg we've rounded up the 50 best rooftop bars in Europe

Sophie’s, which is located in the Dean Hotel in Dublin, made the 33rd spot on the list.

Big Seven Travel writes: "When the sunshine hits in Dublin, this is the place to make a beeline for. Sophie’s is a pretty rooftop bar and terrace in the Dean hotel, with zesty cocktails (try the Mad Ting, which is served in soda can). Once the sun goes down, things get toasty with blankets and heaters."

The trendy hotspot not only offers amazing panoramic views of Dublin, but a menu of "international and Irish flavors."

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily and brunch on the weekends, and the menu includes items such as wood-fired pizzas, fish, salads, and steaks, while the bar has a range of cocktails.

Sophie's also has a location at the Dean Hotel in Cork, with fantastic views of the Cork City skyline.

