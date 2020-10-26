Wondering where you can find the best Irish breakfast, Boxty, or Beef and Guinness Stew in Ireland?

Taste Atlas has compiled a list of the top restaurants in Ireland serving traditional Irish foods. These restaurants have received the highest ratings by food professionals.

Unfortunately, many of these eateries remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so you may have to wait a while to enjoy your favorite Irish stew or colcannon. But here’s where to eat when the lockdown ends!

The best traditional restaurants in Ireland:

1. The Boxty House, Dublin

Boxty House, presided over by chef and restaurateur Pádraic Óg Gallagher, features the finest natural ingredients and artisan food producers from Ireland on its menu. It’s been in business in Dublin’s Temple Bar for over 30 years.



(Recommended dishes: Boxty, Irish Stew, Dublin Coddle)

A post shared by TheBoxtyHouse (@boxtyhouse) on Oct 13, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

2. Queen of Tarts, Dublin

Sisters Regina and Yvonne Fallon trained as pastry chefs in New York before opening Queen of Tarts in 1998. Everything is baked and prepared on the premises using the best ingredients. The Dublin café is known for its breakfasts, weekend brunches, and amazing cakes.

(Recommended dishes: Afternoon Tea, Scone, Irish Breakfast)

A post shared by Queen Of Tarts (@queenoftartsdub) on Oct 22, 2020 at 3:04am PDT

3. The Hairy Lemon, Dublin

This Irish pub in a 19th century building full of memorabilia serves a great selection of Irish whiskies and some of the best traditional Irish fare.

(Recommended dishes: Dublin Coddle, Beef and Guinness Pie, Irish Stew)

A post shared by The Hairy Lemon (@the_hairy_lemon1) on Jul 30, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

4. The Brazen Head, Dublin

The Brazen Head, dating back to 1198, is Ireland’s oldest pub. The restaurant, which serves both traditional and contemporary fare, is famous for its traditional stews.

(Recommended dishes: Beef and Guinness Stew, Irish Stew, Burger)

A post shared by @brazenheaddublin on Feb 10, 2016 at 7:15am PST

5. Hatch and Sons, Dublin

Focused on quality, Hatch & Sons celebrates the best Irish ingredients with a modern approach - artisan cheese, smoked fish, dry cure bacon. Their menu also features a short wine list and collection of Irish craft beers.

(Recommended dish: Irish Breakfast)

A post shared by Hatch and Sons (@hatchandsons) on Sep 11, 2020 at 2:07am PDT

6. Bricín Restaurant and Boxty House, Killarney

Brothers Johnny and Paddy McGuire opened Bricín Restaurant and Craft Shop in Killarney 26 years ago. The restaurant, with its old-world charm, focuses on traditional Irish cuisine.

(Recommended dish: Boxty)

A post shared by County Kerry, Ireland (@iamofkerryireland) on Jun 15, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

7. The Pieman Cafe, Dublin

The Pieman Café bakes delicious savory pies and sausage rolls with the help of fresh ingredients and the best local suppliers. The mouth-watering menu includes Steak & Stout, Feta & Sweet Potato pies along with Pear and Black Pudding and Leek & Sage sausage rolls,

(Recommended dishes: Beef and Guinness Pie, Meat Pies)

A post shared by Pieman Café (@feedmepieman) on Oct 4, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

8. The Oar House Fish Restaurant, Dublin

The Oar House Fish Restaurant is housed in a restored fishing cottage in Howth, Co Dublin, The restaurant, which opened in 2006, focuses on the finest seafood - serving dishes such as mussels, chowder, fish ’n’ chips, and more.

(Recommended dish: Prawns)

9. Johnnie Fox’s Pub, Dublin

Johnnie Fox’s menu features classic Irish dishes, seafood dishes and a few modern favorites. High-quality ingredients are sourced locally. The restaurant, located in the Dublin Mountains, also has its own bakery and breads and desserts are baked daily.

(Recommended dish: Irish Seafood Chowder)

A post shared by 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 𝓕𝓸𝔁'𝓼 (@johnniefoxspub) on Oct 9, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

10. The Stag’s Head, Dublin

The Stag’s Head was awarded Ireland’s Best Traditional Pub of the Year in 2019. Located in the heart of Dublin, this historic pub is known for its hearty pub grub and large selection of whiskies.

(Recommended dishes: Bacon and Cabbage, Beef and Guinness Pie)

A post shared by Stags Head Pub (@stags_head_dublin) on Oct 2, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

11. Matt the Rashers, Dublin

Known for its Irish Breakfast, Matt the Rashers offers delicious, affordable food made with natural,fresh ingredients sourced locally.

(Recommended dish: Irish Breakfast)

A post shared by The Dublin Food Blog (@thedublinfoodblog) on Sep 29, 2019 at 11:47am PDT

12. The Ginger Man, Dublin

The Ginger Man pub is located just across the street from Trinity College and is popular with students. The restaurant serves quality traditional Irish fare.

(Recommended dish: Beef and Guinness Pie)