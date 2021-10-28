This healthy, light Irish recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner and is definitely a keeper.

A light and tasty quiche, this is truly scrumptious!

Smoked salmon quiche recipe

Pastry Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups flour
  • 1 cup butter or margarine
  • 1/3 cup water

Quiche Ingredients:

  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 ½ tbsp butter
  • 14 ounces chopped smoked salmon
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh chives
  • ½ clove garlic, chopped
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh basil
  • 5 eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • A dash of pepper

Method:

Combine all pastry ingredients in a food processor. Gather into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C (400 degrees F).

Roll out the dough to fit a 24 cm (10") tart pan. Prick with a fork. Cover edges with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 160 degrees C (325 degrees F).

Saute onion until shiny in the butter. Stir in salmon, chives, garlic, and basil. Let it cool. Arrange the salmon mixture in the pre-baked tart shell. Whisk eggs with milk and cream, season with pepper, and pour in the tart shell.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until puffed and golden.

* Originally published in May 2014. Updated in 2021.

