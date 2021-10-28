This healthy, light Irish recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner and is definitely a keeper.
A light and tasty quiche, this is truly scrumptious!
Smoked salmon quiche recipe
Pastry Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 1 cup butter or margarine
- 1/3 cup water
Quiche Ingredients:
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 2 ½ tbsp butter
- 14 ounces chopped smoked salmon
- 2 tsp chopped fresh chives
- ½ clove garlic, chopped
- 2 tsp chopped fresh basil
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup whipping cream
- A dash of pepper
Method:
Combine all pastry ingredients in a food processor. Gather into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C (400 degrees F).
Roll out the dough to fit a 24 cm (10") tart pan. Prick with a fork. Cover edges with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 160 degrees C (325 degrees F).
Saute onion until shiny in the butter. Stir in salmon, chives, garlic, and basil. Let it cool. Arrange the salmon mixture in the pre-baked tart shell. Whisk eggs with milk and cream, season with pepper, and pour in the tart shell.
Bake for about 30 minutes, until puffed and golden.
* Originally published in May 2014. Updated in 2021.
