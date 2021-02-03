Shamrock Shakes will be making their grand return to McDonald's on February 15, just a month before St. Patrick's Day.

It's official! McDonald's Shamrock Shake will be released in the United States on February 15, 2021, a full month out from St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

Shamrock Shake is back on 2.15 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 2, 2021

All those lovers of the green vanilla holiday treat are in luck! This year the Shamrock Shake will also be joined by the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

“For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring,” said McDonald’s Sr. Director of Culinary, Chad Schafer.

“And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we’re thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month.”

According to McDonald's, The Shamrock Shake features creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping for a delicious minty treat, while The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® features creamy, vanilla soft serve with Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout.

The beloved Shamrock Shake treat was created in 1966 by a Connecticut McDonald's operator in honor of St. Patrick's Day, but it did not take off nationally until 1970. It's been a hit ever since.

The McDonald's website says, "It all began with a little girl, a football team, and a visionary doctor."

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end Fred Hill's daughter was diagnosed with leukemia and began treatment. The Hill family were camping out in waiting rooms in hospitals and saw other families doing the same. They realized that many families who were traveling long distances to visit their sick family members had nowhere to stay and could not afford hotel rooms. The Hill family did something about it.

Hill and his team decided to raise some funds. The team's general manager, Jim Murray, called a friend in McDonald's advertising and suggested the team on the next promotional push. It just happened to be St. Patrick's Day.

Rogers Merchandising in Chicago created the shake and James Byrne, the executive artist at the firm, used a family recipe.

The Shamrock Shake raised enough money to buy a four-story house which was the first Ronald McDonald House.