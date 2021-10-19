Who isn't always looking for a simple delicious mid-week recipe?

October is Seafood Month! What better way to mark it than using your leftovers to create these salmon fish cakes.

Whenever I have any leftover mashed potato, I buy a tin of red salmon and some fresh parsley to make delicious salmon fish cakes. Remove any skin from the salmon and mash the soft bones into the flesh - it’s an excellent cheap source of calcium. I always use semolina or couscous instead of breadcrumbs as they make a very crunchy coating that children love and they also absorb lots less oil.

Salmon fish cakes recipe

Total Time: 35 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

200 g Salmon (canned)

3 Potato (Mashed approx)

2 tsp Parsley (Use fresh if you prefer)

1 Lemon zest

2 Egg

1 Pinch Seasoning

100 g Semolina (Optional)

Method

Drain and remove the skin from the canned salmon. Finely cut parsley

Place salmon, potatoes, parsley, and lemon zest into a large bowl.

Beat 1 egg, add to the potato mix to bind it all together.

Divide the mix into 4 equal sizes and shape each into a cake. Cool in the fridge for 5 minutes.

Beat the remaining egg and add to leftover eggs (if you have any), place semolina in a bowl.

Dip the cakes, one at a time, into the egg mix then roll in the semolina. Place on a plate or tray

Repeat with remaining cakes. Cool until required. Can be frozen individually at this stage.

Shallow fry on both sides until golden brown and piping hot.

Serve hot with a salad and parsley mayonnaise or vegetables and parsley sauce.

