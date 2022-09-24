These are classic combos but with an Irish twist as the recipe comes directly from Bord Bia, Ireland's food board. Nutritious and delicious it's a recipe and can be easily modified with a white fish of your choice.

It's sometimes easy to forget that Ireland is a small 302-mile island off Europe! No surprise that fish has been a staple part of our nation's diet for centuries.

Salmon and cod are probably among the most common fish in Ireland but haddock is most certainly a firm favorite for chowders, stews, fish & chips and more... especially the smoked stuff.

The haddock fish itself is flaky and white with a flavor similar to cod.

Let us not forget how good some mindfully cooked white fish is for our health. As the Bord Bia, Ireland's food board puts it: "Fish has long been recognized as one of nature’s healthiest foods and with its rich package of nutrients it is one of the few foods that can truly be called a super-food.

"Fish helps to develop a healthy body, for people of all ages, from teenagers to expectant mothers and people of more mature years. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in Ireland, but people who eat fish can cut their risk of heart disease by up to 50%.You need to eat fish at least once a week to get the full benefit for your heart."

Irish haddock with butter, lemon and caper sauce recipe

Serves: 4 people

Time: 20 min

Nutruition per serving:

- 563kcal

- 34g protein

- 29g total fat

- 16.1g saturates

- 2.98mg iron

- 44g carbs

Ingredients:

- 4 x 150g haddock fillets, boned

- 2 tablespoons. plain flour, well-seasoned with salt and pepper

- 1 tablespoon rapeseed or olive oil

- 120g butter

- 2 tablespoons capers, drained

- 1 lemon, halved

- A small handful of chopped fresh parsley

To serve: Baby potatoes and purple sprouting broccoli when in season

Method:

To cook the haddock:

- Lightly dust both sides of the fish with the seasoned flour. Heat a little oil and a small knob of butter in a large heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. When hot, add 2 of the haddock fillets to the pan, skin-side down.

- Fry for 2-3 minutes until lightly golden and crisp. Carefully turn the fillets over and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side until they are golden and crispy.

- Set aside and keep warm while you cook the rest of the haddock fillets. Keep the fish warm while you make the sauce.

To make the sauce:

- Heat the remaining butter in the pan until it starts to smell nutty, then add the capers and squeeze in the juice from one of the lemon halves.

- Stir, then spoon the lemony caper butter over the fish to serve. Sprinkle on the parsley and serve with the remaining lemon half, cut into wedges, for squeezing.

Serving suggestions include:

Delicious with new potatoes and steamed purple sprouting broccoli.