Roz Purcell, the Irish model, charity worker and beauty pageant titleholder, introduces a wonderful luscious twist on the traditional brownie.

Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. During her successful career, she also added celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.

This recipes is most certainly worth a try.

Healthy black bean walnut brownie recipe

Ingredients:

1 tin black beans and juice

6 tbsp. stevia

6 tbsp. cacao powder

100g / 3.5oz dark chocolate (I used 90%) – melted

150g / 5oz walnuts toasted

1 tsp. xanthan gum or baking powder

Method:

Preheat oven 180°C / 350°F

In a food processor or nutribullet blend up the black beans and juice until creamy and smooth.

Place into a mixing bowl and stir in the cacao powder, stevia, dark chocolate and xanthan gum (or rising agent). The mix will get heavier and thicker.

Lastly, fold in the toasted walnuts.

Spoon this mix into a lined brownie tin ( 6″x6″- small tin)

Bake for 25 minutes until crisp and firm on top.

Let cool before cutting.