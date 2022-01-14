This breakfast recipe from Irish healthy eating guru Roz Purcell is the perfect way to start 2022.

Ditch your boring boxed cereal for breakfast and whip up something really interesting and full of goodness.

Irish top model turned celebrity chef Roz Purcell has got you covered with this recipe!

Read more Our favorite hearty and healthy Irish recipes to jumpstart the new year

Super green breakfast bowl

Ingredients:

7oz coconut milk

2 tbsp. whole chia seeds

2 tbsp. desiccated coconut

10g super green mix

1/2 grated pink lady apple

1 tsp. raw honey or maple

Method:

First, stir the coconut milk and the super greens mix until the powder is fully dissolved and the liquid is a light green color.

Add in the rest of the ingredients and give a good solid stir.

Place in the fridge overnight.

Add your desired toppings and enjoy on the go or with a nice cup of green tea. I decked mine out with some activated granola, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, and dried raspberry.

* Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef and influencer to her resume with her cookbook and blog Natural Born Feeder. You can follow her on Instagram here.

What are some healthy recipes you'll be taking into 2022?