Over 7,400 people signed up for a chance to purchase one of 912 bottles of the new limited-edition Redbreast Dream Cask Ruby Port Edition by Irish Distillers.

The whiskey, made at the Midleton Distillery in Cork, was launched through Redbreast’s Birdhouse online members’ club to mark World Whiskey Day 2020, reports Malthound.

This marks the third release in the limited-edition Dream Cask range, but it is the first to be launched via a ballot system, reports The Drinks Business.

Billy Leighton, master blender at Irish Distillers, said: “This is the first year we have launched Redbreast Dream Cask through a ballot system to make it as fair as possible for whiskey lovers to try our dream creation. The response has been phenomenal, with winners from a diverse range of countries; from Ireland, the UK, Germany and across Europe to Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan and many more.

“While we wish every entrant could have the opportunity to taste this year’s Redbreast Dream Cask, we’re delighted that many successful Birdhouse members will soon be enjoying this exceptional whiskey.”

Bottle number one will be auctioned at the Celtic Whiskey Shop in Dublin, with all proceeds going to Marys Meals Ireland, which provides school meals to disadvantaged children around the world.

The Redbreast’s Birdhouse online members’ club ballot was opened on Monday, May 25 and closed June 2. Winners of the ballot were given the opportunity to purchase a 500ml bottle for €490 ($552).