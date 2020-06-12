A prominent drinks site has named its 12 best Irish whiskeys and there are some absolute beauties on the list.

Stacked with household Irish whiskey names, Vinepair, the drinks experts posted its 12 favorite Irish whiskeys for 2020, listing some of the finest whiskeys on the market this year.

While the list is filled with much-loved Irish whiskey names we all know names synonymous with the drink, like Jameson, surprisingly missed out. Staff at Vinepair tasted dozens of bottles of Irish whiskey to determine the best drinks on the market right now and, with that in mind, here are the top 12 whiskeys you can enjoy right now.

12: Tullamore D.E.W. Caribbean Rum Cask Finish

An Irish whiskey with a distinctive tropical fruit flavor, Tullamore D.E.W. finish this whiskey in casks that previously held Caribbean rum. With hints of banana, walnut, and spice, this bold blend ticks all the boxes.

11: Sexton Single Malt

A triple-distilled whiskey that has aged in Oloroso Sherry casks, the Sexton Single Malt has a distinct note of dark chocolate, marzipan and dried fruits. This rich whiskey has a fresh and lively palate with a spiced finish.

10: Teeling Single Malt

Matured in different types of barrels, including sherry, port, and Cabernet Sauvignon, this Teeling whiskey is absolutely packed with flavors. With hints of milk chocolate, cloves, ginger, and marmalade, this bright gold whiskey is not to be missed.

9: Slane Triple Casked

Aged in old Tennessee Whiskey and sherry casks, this smooth blend has proved to be extremely popular. With distinctive hints of fresh fruit, spices, and toasted oak, you can't go wrong with Slane Triple Casked.

8: The Irishman Small Batch Founder's Reserve

A reliable and inexpensive whiskey, the Irishman contains a unique blend of malt whiskey and pot-stilled whiskey. The whiskey boasts caramel, honey, and spiced flavors and contains aromas of vanilla and ripe peach.

7: The Tyrconnell 10-Year-Old Madeira Cask Finish

This whiskey is distilled in bourbon casks for nine years before being finished in Madeira casks for three months and placed back in bourbon casks once more after that. With a touch of spice and dried fruit, the whiskey boasts aromas of coffee, roasted nuts, and creme caramel.

6: Knappogue Castle 12 Years Old Single Malt

Tripled distilled in a Northern Irish distillery and matured in bourbon casks for 12 years, this whiskey contains flavors of lemon and fresh apple and comes with a rich and spicy finish. It is an ideal whiskey for the summertime.

5: Powers John's Lane 12 Years

A huge hit when first released in 2011, this whiskey is an ode to the traditional style of whiskey once made in Dublin. The whiskey is predominately aged in bourbon casks before maturing in sherry casks and it boasts distinct aromas of cocoa and mocha.

4: Glendalough Pot Still

Matured for three years in bourbon casks and up to one year in Irish oak casks, Glendalough Pot Still is spicy and fruity with hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

3: Bushmills Single Malt 10 Years

This Bushmills whiskey is aged in bourbon and sherry casks and the result is a light and delicate taste. The single malt carries a distinct chocolatey flavor with a hint of honey and it boasts fruity and spicy aromas.

2: Kilbeggan Single Pot Still

This whiskey is a tribute to whiskeys created in the Kilbeggan Distillery in the late 1800s and the whiskey is aged exclusively in bourbon barrels. The single pot still uses oats in homage to the 19th-century whiskey and that takes center stage, with distinct flavors and scents of breakfast oats.

1: Redbreast Single Pot Still Lastau Finish

This is a unique collaboration between the Middleton Distillery in County Cork and the prestigious Bodega Lastau in Jerez, Spain. The whiskey is matured in bourbon and sherry casks for 9-12 years and then finished for one extra year in first-fill sherry butts. The result is a dried fruit and chocolate toffee flavor with scents of spiced apple juice and oak, among others. An absolute must-try.

