Nothing says summer in Ireland like an old-fashioned simple potato salad but no matter what time of year, even St. Patrick's Day, a bowl of this good stuff says party!

The secret to a killer potato salad is to remember K.I.S.S, which stands for “Keep it Simple Silly.” When we decided to look up the "Traditional Irish Potato Salad” recipe online we got results including mad things like shallots, dijon mustard, cayenne pepper and so on.

Now, we're sorry, but the IrishCentral crew defies anyone to tell them their Granny used to drop in some finely sliced shallots into their potato salad.

So failing on finding a recipe from an expert we decided to go with how our own families make theirs.

Here it goes.

Irish potato salad recipe

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Serves 5 / 6 people (as a side)

Ingredients

500g/1 lb small new potatoes

1 tbsp butter

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Salt and a little freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives to garnish

Method

Put the potatoes on the boil for 20 to 25 minutes. Until they fall off the knife when you stab them

Strain them and cut them into bite-sized pieces if needed. Pour into bowl

Add butter and stir until melted

Add mayo, and salt and pepper and stir until potatoes are coated

Garnish with chives

Clean off the side of the bowl and add a spoon to serve

Enjoy!

* Originally published in 2017.