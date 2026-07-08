Forget queuing at the ice cream van; this Bord Bia recipe lets you whip up a rich orange-and-chocolate frozen treat right at home. It comes together with eggs, cream, sugar, and chopped chocolate, and keeps happily in the freezer for up to six weeks, ready whenever the craving strikes.

Orange and chocolate ice cream recipe

This is a delicious dessert that will keep in the freezer for up to six weeks!



Serves: 8-10 people.

Ingredients:

Zest of an orange

Juice of ½ an orange

4 large eggs, separated

100g golden caster sugar

300ml cream

100g chocolate, finely chopped

Method:

Line a 1 litre loaf tin with cling film.

Put the orange zest and juice, egg yolks, and sugar in a bowl. Beat until thick and creamy.

Beat the egg whites until stiff, set aside.

Now beat the cream until it holds its shape. Fold the cream into the egg mixture, then carefully fold in the egg whites.

Stir through the chopped chocolate and spoon into the loaf tin.

Cover the surface with cling film. Place in the freezer for about two hours. When frozen, wrap in tin foil.

Serving suggestions

Unwrap, place on a serving dish, and decorate with chocolate curls/grated chocolate.

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* This article was originally published online by Bord Bia, Ireland's Food Board. Bord Bia is Ireland's state agency responsible for promoting and marketing Irish food, drink, and horticulture both at home and abroad. It was established under the Bord Bia Act of 1994 and operates under the aegis of Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.