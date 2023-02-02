Forget the weather, it's time to spark up the "barbie" - who could say no to this Guinness burger recipe?

The term hamburger is derived from the city of Hamburg, Germany, where beef from Hamburg cows was minced and formed into patties to make Hamburg steaks ... but, of course, where does the best beef and beer in the world come from. Why Ireland of course.

Okay, so it's not quite spring but very, very soon people across the United States and Ireland will begin to dust off the grills, grab their tongs and spatulas, and start the summertime BBQ season. Hey, it's summer in Australia right now!

To get the barbeque season started right the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number one tourist attraction, is spreading the love with some Guinness-inspired recipes for the summer.

Straight from the Storehouse’s Executive Chef, Justin O’Connor here’s a recipe for Guinness beef burgers.

Ingredients

2 lb mince beef

50 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

1 oz bread crumbs

Splash of Tabasco sauce

Sprig of fresh thyme chopped

Splash Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Method

- In a bowl mix all ingredients together until all mixed through. Do not over mix.

- Mold into desired size. Grill on both sides.

To get the barbeque season started right, the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number one tourist attraction, is spreading the love with some Guinness-inspired recipes for the summer.

Straight from the Guinness Storehouse’s Executive Chef, Justin O’Connor here’s a recipe for Guinness beef burgers.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Guinness beef burger recipe

Ingredients

2 lb minced beef

50 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

1 oz bread crumbs

Splash of Tabasco sauce

Sprig of fresh thyme chopped

Splash Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Method

In a bowl mix all ingredients together until all mixed through. Do not over mix.

Mold into the desired size. Grill on both sides.

* Originally published in 2018, updated in Feb 2023.