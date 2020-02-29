McDonald’s is auctioning a special Shamrock Shake worth $90,000 on eBay for St. Patrick’s Day.

To celebrate the 50th “golden” anniversary of the minty green Shamrock Shake, the fast food giant is auctioning a custom-made Golden Shamrock Shake for charity.

The emerald-and-diamond-encrusted 18-karat yellow gold “beverage sleeve” features a raised “M” in the center, which is “pave set with fancy yellow round brilliant cut diamonds” weighting 4.29 carats.” Diamonds and emeralds also line the top and bottom rims. There are 150 precious stones in the gold cup, which is worth $90,000 according to appraisers.

"There are 50 green emeralds and white diamonds — representing 50 years of Shamrock Shake flavor and delicious whipped topping. There are 50 yellow diamonds in each of the Golden Arches for 50 years of being a fan fave at McDonald's," reads the auction page.

Bidding for the blinged-out beverage began at only a dollar. The 10-day auction started on Tuesday, February 25 and will end on March 6. The current bid for the cup stands at $32,100.

The entire proceeds of the sale will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps families with ill or injured children stay together during medical treatment at children’s hospitals around the world.

Customers can also try for a chance to win a Golden Shamrock Shake by ordering an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry or Shamrock Shake through the McDonald’s app.

The ebay auction listing for the Golden Shamrock Shake can be found here.