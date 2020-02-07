McDonald’s beloved St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Shake is celebrating 50 years!

In honor of the iconic green drink’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s has created the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, with Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout the classic soft serve and Shamrock Shake flavor.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! 🙌🎊🍀 pic.twitter.com/qWEid38DHP — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 5, 2020

But don’t worry, the original Shamrock Shake will still be on the menu, and — good news!— the St Patrick’s Day treat will be available nationwide for the first time since 2017, according to Thrillist.

The green minty milkshake was first introduced nationally in 1970 by Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator Hal Rosen in celebration of St Patrick’s Day. Sales from the Shamrock Shake even helped to build the first Ronald McDonald House. Since then, the signature green drink has obtained a cult-like fan base, People reports.

“Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many,” said McDonald’s Archivist Mike Bullington. “The shake’s unique history and widespread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon. We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come.”

Both the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available for a limited time in McDonald’s around the country starting on February 19.