Thanksgiving leftover recipes don't just have to involve a sandwich or mashed potato. This Thanksgiving turkey leftovers recipe will have you wishing you'd leftover turkey every week.

Thanksgiving leftovers recipe: Turkey enchilada with olives

Serves: 4

This one is with a Mexican flair. Serve this with guacamole, sour cream, salsa and other Mexican fares for a grand lunch or dinner.

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp butter or margarine

2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup onion, chopped

3 cups cooked turkey, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup pimento-stuffed olives

1/2 cup toasted almond slivers

2 tsp chili powder

8 corn tortillas

Oil

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated

METHOD

Melt butter in a large saucepan. Add mushrooms and onion; saute until onion is tender. Remove from heat and stir in turkey, undiluted soup, sour cream, olives, almonds and chili powder. Briefly, cook tortillas in hot oil until softened; drain on paper towels.

Place 1/3 cup turkey mixture in center of each tortilla. Bring opposite sides of each tortilla up over turkey mixture overlapping edges at center.

Arrange seam-side down, on a greased 9x13 and an 8x8 baking dish. Spoon remaining turkey mixture down center of each enchilada. Sprinkle cheese on top. Bake at 400°F for 25 minutes until hot. May take longer depending on oven.

AND FINALLY... The Twelve Days of Thanksgiving

On the first day: We give thanks for the fresh turkey feast and its hot trimmings.

On the second day: We bless the cold turkey sandwiches, sloshy cranberry sauce and hard rolls.

On the third day: We praise the turkey pie and vintage mixed veggies.

On the fourth day: We thank the pilgrims for not serving bison that first time, or we'd be celebrating Thanksgiving until April.

On the fifth day: We gobble up cubed bird casserole and pray for a glimpse of a naked turkey carcass.

On the sixth day: We show gratitude (sort of) to the creative cook who slings cashews at the turkey and calls it Oriental.

On the seventh day: We forgive our forefathers and pass the turkey-nugget pizza.

On the eighth day: The word "vegetarian" keeps popping into our heads.

On the ninth day: We check our hair to make sure we're not beginning to sprout feathers.

On the tenth day: We hope that the wing meat kabobs catch fire under the broiler.

On the eleventh day: We smile over the creamed gizzard because the thigh bones are in sight.

On the twelfth day: We apologize for running out of turkey leftovers.

And everybody says Amen.

* Originally published 2011.