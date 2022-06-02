This recipe for pot roast chicken with smokey bacon and beans is perfect comfort food for the whole family.

Posted by Irish state agency Bord Bia, the recipe is a hearty one-pot meal that anyone can make.

The recipe serves four people and takes roughly 90 minutes to make from start to finish.

Ingredients:

1 x 1½kg chicken

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

120g smoked bacon lardons

1 medium carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced

250ml chicken stock, homemade if possible

250ml dry cider or water

400g tin of your favorite beans e.g. cannellini, borlotti, kidney, rinsed and drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C, (350°F).

Heat a tablespoon of oil in an ovenproof casserole dish big enough to take the chicken. Add in the bacon and brown for 3-4 minutes.

Then add the carrot, celery, onion, salt, and pepper and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Place the chicken in the casserole and season with salt and pepper. Pour in the stock and cider/water. Bring to a simmer then cover the casserole tightly and place in the oven.

Cook for an hour then remove from the oven. Add the beans to the casserole and stir them through. Add some water if the sauce is drying out. Return the casserole, uncovered, to the oven and cook for another 20 minutes.

Serve the sliced chicken with the sauce, mashed potatoes, and roasted vegetables.

Bord Bia recommends a side dish of mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables to accompany the pot roast.

