Jameson Irish Whiskey will sell its popular limited-edition "Whiskey Trees" for the holiday season.

Jameson is releasing a table-top version of their popular whiskey trees made from their signature green bottles.

The whiskey brand released a limited run of the trees back in 2020, but the bottle-holding frames were full sized -- nearly nine feet tall and required 130 bottles, according to Food & Wine.

This year the trees are back by popular demand, but this time Jameson have introduced a more manageable three-foot tall table-top version built from only 19 empty bottles.

"Standing at three-feet tall with the warm glow of lit Jameson Original green bottles, Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees are the perfect addition to holiday décor – and won't leave pesky pine needles all over the floor. The updated and perfectly sized holiday offering provides consumers with more opportunities and places to spread cheer this year! Whether set on a bar top, coffee table, or kitchen counter, this unique offering is a surefire conversation starter made to stand out in any home and at every celebration," reads a press release posted to PRNewsWire.com.

Kelly Suhr, Senior Brand Director, Jameson Irish Whiskey., said: "Holiday trees are often a festive symbol of seasonal gatherings that celebrate joyous times and a happy new year, and the Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees are our fun twist on this beloved tradition.

"As a brand that believes in bringing people together to spark those moments of connection this holiday season, we are giving consumers the opportunity to trade in tangled tree lights and instead invite friends and families to raise a glass this holiday with Jameson."

Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees also make for a unique must-have gift for nearly everyone on your list.

Each Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Tree comes with 19 empty Jameson Original bottles that slide into the pre-lit stand. Each tree also comes with a full bottle of Jameson Black Barrel for a limited-edition holiday bundle available for purchase on ReserveBar.com while supplies last

The bundle is priced at $200, plus taxes and shipping, and is scheduled to ship in December.

To order visit the link here.