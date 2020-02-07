Jameson Irish Whiskey has launched customizable, limited-edition bottles for St. Patrick’s Day.

The St. Patrick’s Day label, designed by Dublin-based illustrator Stephen “Hephee” Heffernan, features icons charting the journey of friends all over the globe, joining in “on the day the world turns Irish.” Phrases on the design such as “Your round”, “Last orders” and “Just one” give a nod to drinking culture.

Read More: Two new types of Jameson whiskey for you to try

A Near Field Communication (NFC) chip and Quick Response (QR) code are included on the neck of the bottle, enabling Jameson fans to customize and design their own labels with hidden icons designed by Heffernan. The designs can be entered into a competition for a chance to win a bespoke Jameson Bar Sign.

“We are hugely excited about this innovative Jameson bottle. This year we are deepening the connection with our fans with an offering that reflects the brand’s appreciation of local talent through Stephen’s artwork, and encourages digital engagement that taps into the growing popularity of customization through the connected nature of the bottle,” said Brendan Buckley, International Marketing Director at Irish Distillers.

Read More: Jameson release new limited-edition cold brew

Jameson’s limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day bottles will be available in 22 markets, including Canada and Ireland, beginning in February 2020. It is the eighth addition to the Jameson collectable limited-edition bottle series.

The limited-edition bottles are available at JamesonWhiskey.com.