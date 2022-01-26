Jameson Irish Whiskey has introduced Jameson Orange, a new flavored expression, to the US market.

The new release combines the brand's signature triple-distilled Irish Whiskey with a natural orange flavor for a delicious taste experience.

Still no lime emoji but at least we now have a use for the 🍊. Try our new Jameson Orange available now! pic.twitter.com/RPbGrAgk2Z — Jameson U.S. (@jameson_us) January 12, 2022

This latest innovation is the second flavored expression in the brand’s core range of products, following the release of Jameson Cold Brew in 2020, reports Bevy.co.

Bottled at 30% ABV and bursting with flavor, Jameson Orange introduces a "whiskey-forward, differentiated liquid, with a subtle sweetness," according to the company.

"Taste is at the heart of every sip of Jameson produced," said Kevin O'Gorman, Master Distiller at Irish Distillers.

"Triple-distilled whiskey like ours involves a carefully crafted process, perfected since 1780. Jameson Orange builds on that craft and we are incredibly proud to share this exceptionally well-balanced Irish whiskey with both existing and new whiskey fans."

"The concept behind Jameson Orange was to create a product that would appeal to a growing audience of flavored spirits fans and curious whiskey drinkers, drawing on the quality and integrity of our award-winning triple-distilled Irish whiskey," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson at Pernod Ricard USA.

"Citrus flavor profiles, particularly orange, have high appeal amongst spirits drinkers1, making it a perfect profile to complement the smoothness of Jameson."

Jameson Orange can be enjoyed neat, on-the-rocks, or in a range of mixed drinks. It can be paired with simple serves such as lemon-lime soda or cranberry juice and also works well in a variety of cocktails.

Jameson Orange is now available on retail shelves and in bars and restaurants nationwide.

To discover more about Jameson Orange, including delicious recipes, visit JamesonWhiskey.com.