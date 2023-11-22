There is a short, chaotic window between the first knock at the door and the moment everyone finally sits down, and how you fill it tends to set the tone for the whole night. A pot on the stove, a ladle, and a bottle of Irish whiskey will handle it, and no cocktail-making skill is required.

With the temperatures dropping, this warm Irish whiskey punch recipe will keep you warm and cozy all through the holidays

As the autumn leaves paint a picturesque landscape and the crisp breeze ushers in the season of gratitude, there's no better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than by gathering your loved ones around a steaming pot of Irish Warm Whiskey Punch. This delightful concoction is sure to add a dash of warmth and cheer to your holiday festivities. So, grab your favorite mug, cozy up by the fire, and let the festivities begin!

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The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity. Even if you're not a seasoned mixologist, fear not – creating this delectable elixir is as easy as pie. In a large pot, combine your favorite Irish whiskey (we recommend a smooth and slightly peaty one), apple cider, a touch of honey for sweetness, and the aforementioned spices. Let this aromatic potion simmer gently on the stove, allowing the flavors to meld and mingle. The result? A fragrant, soul-soothing potion that will transport you straight to the heart of Ireland.

As you raise your mug in a toast, take a moment to reflect on the spirit of Thanksgiving. This holiday is not just about the delicious food or the warm beverages—it's about the people who surround you, the memories you create, and the gratitude you feel. Our Irish Warm Whiskey Punch is more than a drink; it's a vessel for connection, laughter, and the joy of being together.

Warm Irish Whiskey punch recipe

Ingredients:

300 ml Irish whiskey (14oz)

1000 ml Cloudy / pressed apple juice (liter)

100ml dry white wine (4oz)

2 clove-studded full orange zests

4 small ginger thumbnails

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Dashes of Angostura bitters to taste

Method:

Place all ingredients in a large pan and simmer until the sugar has dissolved and the liquid is warmed through.

Transfer the entire contents to a punch bowl. Serve with a ladle into heatproof glasses (approx. 175 ml) and garnish, if you want, with a fresh whole cinnamon stick.

Sit back and enjoy the holiday with friends and family!

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* Originally published in 2016, updated in 2026.