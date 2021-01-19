Chef Michael Foley, an internationally renowned chef from Chicago, suggests for your Irish breakfast a light and airy oatmeal, bacon, and cheddar soufflé.

Irish oatmeal, bacon, and cheddar soufflé recipe

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

3/4 cup quick cook Irish oatmeal

1/2 cup grated Irish cheddar cheese

1/3 cup low fat cream cheese

1/2 cup chopped crisply fried bacon

4 large egg yolks, beaten

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 large egg whites, stiffly beaten

Method:

Using 2 tablespoons butter, generously grease an 8” soufflé dish. Dust with flour and set aside.

Place milk and remaining butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and heat until almost boiling. Slowly stir in oatmeal. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 4 minutes or until thick.

Remove from heat and beat in the cheeses. When well combined, stir in bacon, then egg yolks, parsley, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Fold beaten egg whites in thirds into the soufflé mix taking care not to deflate the egg whites. When well incorporated but not overly mixed, spoon into prepared soufflé dish.

Place in a cold oven. Turn heat on to 350 degrees and bake, undisturbed, for about 40 minutes or until the center is still slightly soft but soufflé has risen and set.

Serve immediately.

