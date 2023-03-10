A baked potato is a real treat whichever side of the Atlantic you are on. Here is a really tasty recipe from Darina Allen at Ballymaloe.

As the Ballymaloe pros themselves put it "Potatoes are packed full of Vitamin C and fiber and really don’t get the credit they deserve! Our recipe celebrates the humble spud which – thanks to a generous amount of Cheddar and Ballymaloe Original Relish – becomes a meal worth waiting for."

Also for anyone who hasn't tried Ballymaloe relish, you're missing out. This is by far and away the most popular relish in Ireland. In fact, watch your back ketchup this sauce is coming for ye!

Baked potato with cheddar cheese and Ballymaloe

Ingredients

- A large potato, Patrone, Yukon Gold, or Sebago is good

- Salt and pepper

- A handful of grated cheddar

- A sprinkle of finely sliced spring onions

- Ballymaloe Original Sauce

- Some fresh greens, such as arugula

- Salad dressing

Method

A baked potato is easy peasy to do. So for those who can’t cook at all, this is a good one to start with. It’s this simple:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF/180ºC/gas 4.

Scrub the potato, and prick it with a knife.

Put it in the oven. Wait for about an hour (this depends on the size of the spud) and when it’s soft in the center it’s ready to be removed from the oven.

With the point of a sharp knife cut a large cross, one inch deep, on the top. Open the potato on a plate, season with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, add a knob of butter, sprinkle with a little cheddar cheese and spring onions, and pop a spoon of Ballymaloe Original Sauce on top.

Serve with a green salad drizzled with a little salad dressing. That’s it!

Once this is mastered and you’re looking for a greater challenge, add a few crisp crumbled bacon or some avocado.

