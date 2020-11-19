Commencing the holiday season with the American tradition of Thanksgiving.

Rooted in western history, Thanksgiving customarily celebrates the arrival of the early colonists to the “new world”, and their initial harvest feast with the Native Americans. The tradition, while unique to North America, is not independent of Irish holiday traditions. Whether or not shepherd’s pie has become a mainstay on your family’s Thanksgiving table, you can surely find the Irish staples of meat, veg, and potatoes at every Thanksgiving feast, a toast or prayer before the meal, and of course a few notable pints throughout the evening. While historians are skeptical of whether or not turkey was served at the original harvest feast, one theme that transcends the event is the gathering of people, despite their different languages and cultures, to share in an experience together.

Today, we emulate the 15th-century tradition by following in the footsteps of the colonists and Wampanoag Indians, coming together to commemorate their original harvest feast and as the melting pot that America prides itself to be, to grow the tradition to include new customs of our own – several of which are Irish!

NIGHT OUT:

One of the more recent traditions imparted on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the gathering of old friends on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving – aka “Thanksgiving Eve". This has notoriously become one of the best bar nights of the year, bringing old schoolmates, cousins, and friends back to town to enjoy a night out.

The music is playing, the banter is flowing, the drinks are pouring, and togetherness is at an all-time high. Whether you are American, Irish American, or any other nationality, Thanksgiving Eve offers everybody the opportunity to enjoy themselves in the company of good friends and good craic.

Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve with your mates this year? Ask the bartender for a Magners Cinnamon Slammer and raise a glass to the old friends and the new!

Magners Cinnamon Slammer

Ingredients:

12 oz Magners Original Irish Cider

2 oz Cinnamon Irish Whiskey

Directions:

Drop a shot of Cinnamon Irish Whiskey into your pint of Magners Cider and raise your glass to your mates!

SPORT:

Thanksgiving morning brings another type of togetherness, as the cooking and family festivities begin! One of the mainstays of everyone’s Thanksgiving Thursday is the gathering of family members to watch sports. If you’re not brave enough to face the late November temperatures and attend the game yourself, you can certainly be found crowding in front of the TV glued to the football game -- American football that is! The turkey is in the oven, the brunch drinks are mixed, and everyone’s tuned in.

Whether you’re shouting your team’s version of the traditional Irish “Olé” chant or asking questions about the game itself, sports are one facet of society that every member of the family can relate to. Thanksgiving Football is an American mainstay that brings all generations together to enjoy, and is best done with Magners Bloody Marys!

TRADITIONAL MEAL:

The gathering of friends and family to celebrate a meal with one another surpasses the great divide of age, interests, or location. There is something truly wonderful about having everybody together year after year, around the same table laughing, joking, and telling stories.

The Thanksgiving feast is the culmination of a centuries-old tradition and modern rituals offering the opportunity to spend time with one another.

Sit back and enjoy a slice of Magners Apple Pie at your Thanksgiving table!

Magners Apple Pie

Ingredients:

6 cups thinly sliced apples

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup Magners Original Hard Cider

1 pie crust

Directions:

Mix sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, and ground nutmeg together in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, top apples with lemon juice, and add the dry mixture. Add Magners Original Hard Cider and mix to create your apple pie’s filling. Place into your favorite pie crust and bake to perfection!

Irish Toast for the Holiday Season:

“May Love and Laughter light your days, and warm your heart and home.

May Good and Faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.

May Peace and Plenty bless your world with joy that long endures.

May all life’s passing seasons bring the best to you and yours!”

From our home in Clonmel to yours, Sláinte!

