The Irish Exit, from the owners of the famous Dead Rabbit pub in New York City, is set to open in the Moynihan Train Hall near Penn Station next month.

Described as "an all-day space for those on the go," The Irish Exit will feature a 216-seat bar and will provide a variety of drinks, including the Dead Rabbit's signature Irish coffees, Guinness on tap, Irish spirits, and boilermakers (cocktails made with beer).

The Irish Exit will be open seven days a week from 10 am until midnight.

"Super excited about the upcoming launch of The Irish Exit, the newest contemporary-focused Irish concept in our growing staple of brands at The Dead Rabbit," McGarry recently wrote on Instagram

"This concept, alongside everything else we’re doing, helps us as we seek to challenge paddywhackery and subpar Irish and Irish Pub experiences in America, providing our customers with something relevant, contemporary, and engaging.

"The Irish Exit is our travel-focused concept, which will be strategically located in airports, train stations, and service areas, offering quick-service experience.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with an excellent and playful exit to Ireland, inspiring the name, while they are on the go.

"The Irish Exit is built upon our experience pillars of The Dead Rabbit, what we call our FACTS, encompassing great quality pub grub, authenticity, excellent cocktails, brilliant serves of our trifecta Irish Whiskey, Guinness, and Irish Coffee, and engaged and effortless service and speed. However, it will be more disciplined in its execution, as it operates within the quick-service environment.

"I’m delighted that we're on the precipice of launching The Irish Exit at Moynihan this September and we're actively working on scaling this concept in airports, train stations, and service areas in the coming years.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our company to create a well executed concept in transactional environments.

"The start of an exciting journey."

McGarry and business partner Sean Muldoon certainly have the experience under their belts as they branch out into new ventures. The Dead Rabbit has earned high praise since it was opened in the Financial District in 2013 and was famously named the World's Best Bar in 2016.

The pub combines Irish pub classics with contemporary offerings in addition to a first-class selection of Irish pub food.

Last year, McGarry announced that they would be opening another Dead Rabbit in Austin, Texas. Work is due to begin on the E 6th Street outpost soon.