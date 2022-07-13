Add a twist to your brownies with some Irish cream topping and you’ve got one sinfully delicious dessert on your hands!

Brownies with Irish Cream topping recipe

Brownies Ingredients:

4 ounces of bittersweet chocolate

1 ounce of unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup of butter

3/4 cup of granulated sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of salt

3 large eggs

1 cup of all-purpose flour

Topping Ingredients:

1/3 cup Irish cream liqueur

8 oz white chocolate, chopped

Method:

Whisk sugar, vanilla extract, and salt into the chocolate mixture, followed by the eggs, one at a time. Continue whisking the mixture until it is shiny and smooth. Add flour and whisk just until blended.

Pour batter into prepared pan and level top. Bake for about 35 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out with a few moist crumbs clinging to it. Cool completely in the pan.

Topping: Heat liqueur to a boil, remove from heat, and whisk in white chocolate until it is completely melted and the mixture is smooth. Refrigerate until the mixture becomes thick enough to spread, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes.

Spread topping over brownies and refrigerate until cold.

Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

To cut: lift brownies, foil and all out, of the pan, peel off foil, and cut.

Source: BrownieIdeas on Tumblr

*Originally published in 2013, updated in July 2022.

