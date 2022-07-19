Some cocktails are designed to be sloshed back, but others are made to be the piece de resistance of a good meal; the highlight of a party.

Brady’s Milk Punch is one of those cocktails. An Irish twist on a New Orleans classic, it is smooth, creamy, and decadent – the perfect brunch cocktail or even a liquid dessert.

The following recipe was designed by renowned mixologist Joann Spiegel of The Dead Rabbit, an Irish-owned craft cocktail bar in New York City. It uses Brady’s Irish Cream and Clontarf Irish Whiskey from Castle Brands.

Brady’s Irish Cream is produced in Northern Ireland and made with dairy cream, spirit, and Irish Whiskey. Crafted in small batches in Derry on Ireland’s northwest coast, Brady’s is authentically Irish proud.

Clontarf 1014 is a triple-distilled Irish whiskey produced by the Clontarf Whiskey Company, a subsidiary of Castle Brands Inc. Originally called "Clontarf," the whiskey takes its name from the Battle of Clontarf in 1014 in which Brian Boru, the High King of Ireland, defeated an army of Vikings.

Right... now we've gotten that out of the way let's get down to the good stuff!

Brady's milk punch recipe

Ingredients

- 1 1/2 oz. Brady's Irish cream

- 3/4 oz. Clontarf Irish Whiskey

- 1/2 oz. sherry (Oloroso recommended)

- 1/4 oz. vanilla (Giffard recommended)

- 1/2 oz. half & half

- Cinnamon

Method

Shake over ice.

Strain into a punch glass

Grate dust of cinnamon over top.

If you’re already a fan of Ireland’s Legendary Clan of Spirits—including Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Boru Irish Vodka, Brady’s Irish Cream, and Celtic Honey Liqueur— then Brady’s Milk Punch is the cocktail for you, and it might even help you win a bit of green!

*Originally published in May 2015. Updated in July 2022.