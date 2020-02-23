Starting your day with a full Irish breakfast can help you lose weight, say scientists.

Researchers from Lubeck University in Germany claim that eating a large breakfast "provides a significant boost to the body’s metabolism."

Having a large Irish breakfast for the first meal of the day can help the body burn up to two-and-a-half times the number of calories compared with a small breakfast, reports The Irish Post.

According to research leader Dr Juliane Richter, larger meals at the beginning of the day trigger “diet-induced thermogenesis” or DIT, which generates more heat in our bodies and helps us to burn more calories.

“Our results show a meal eaten for breakfast – regardless of the number of calories – creates double the DIT as the same meal consumed for dinner” Dr. Richter explained.

“This finding is significant for all people as it underlines the value of eating enough breakfast.”

According to the study, low-calorie breakfasts can also lead to food cravings later in the day.

So feel free to enjoy a hearty plate of bacon, sausages, baked beans, eggs, grilled tomatoes, and more. To learn how to make the perfect Irish breakfast, read more here.