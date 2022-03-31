An article on Lifehacker suggested that readers use an egg yolk to lubricate their spuds when making mashed potatoes. We're here to say "No, thank you!" and set the record straight.

When I asked the IrishCentral team how they felt about using an egg yolk in a mashed potato recipe, can you guess their reaction?... They laughed and I can't blame them!

Okay, egg and potatoes are a great combo. Who doesn't love a Spanish omelet or even the old classic of a double egg and chips. However, the mashed potato is not be messed with.

In an article on Lifehacker the author starts by saying "Mashed potatoes are important, and I take them very seriously." Well now! She goes on to say that she usually "mash ‘em with mayo or onion dip."

She claims her "maneuver" creates "rich" and "creamy" mashed spuds but it's not proper mashed potato right?

Another member of staff at IC Towers said "Eggs are on everything these days, I'm not a fan, to be honest.



"Next thing your avocado on toast with egg will be coming with a side of mash and egg, where does it end??"

I tend to agree!

Now, according to Ireland's food board and Irish chef Nevin Maguire, the recipe below is how you make mashed potato and we agree.

Mashed potato recipe

Ingredients:

- Creamy Mashed Potatoes

- 1.5kg (3¼lb) floury potatoes (such as Rooster), peeled and cut into even-sized chunks

- 120ml (4fl oz) milk

- 75g (3oz) butter sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Place the potatoes in a large pan of salted water. Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender without breaking up. Drain and return to the pan over a low heat to dry out.

Mash the potatoes or pass them through a potato ricer or vegetable mouli if you want a really smooth finish. Heat the milk in a small pan or in the microwave. Using a wooden spoon, beat in the butter until melted, then beat the warm milk into the potatoes until you have a smooth, creamy mash. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve at once garnished with the snipped fresh chives.