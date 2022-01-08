Singapore noodles are a standard Chinese restaurant dish, but making them at home is so easy!

You can also monitor what's going into this tasty recipe from Irish chef Donal Skehan, adding whatever healthy vegetables you feel like.

The addition of curry powder to this dish not only brings a new flavour to it, but it coats the noodles and gives a great texture to every bite.

Healthy Singapore noodles

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 cloves of garlic, minced

A thumb sized piece of ginger, grated

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

2 chicken breasts, sliced into thin strips

3 1/2 oz of rice vermicelli noodles

2 tablespoons of sunflower oil

2 celery sticks, finely sliced

1 carrot, finely sliced

4 spring onions

1 tablespoon of Asian curry powder

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

A good handful of bean sprouts

Method

Marinate the chicken with the garlic, ginger, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and oyster sauce. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Soak the noodles in a bowl of boiling water for 6 minutes or until soft. Drain and set aside.

Heat a wok over a high heat and add the oil to coat. Add the chicken and stir fry for 3-4 minutes.

Add the celery, carrot and spring onion, and stir fry for 2 minutes. Add the curry powder and toss through for another 2 minutes.

Add the noodles and bean sprouts and a drop of sesame oil to taste. Toss everything together using kitchen tongs until it’s combined. Serve straight away.

Donal demonstrates how to make this oriental treat for your tastebuds in the video below.