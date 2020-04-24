The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is now offering their delicious brews for pick-up, with proceeds going to Maryland Food Bank.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guinness US brewery has been closed since March 13, canceling their long-planned St. Patrick's weekend celebrations out of concern for public health and safety. But the following words will be music to any local Guinness lover's ears: the brewery is now open for contactless, curbside pick-up beer orders.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery has announced that they will be taking online orders, which can then be picked up at the brewery on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday (April 24 - 26). Plus, all net proceeds from the to-go beer sales will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

Read More: "We will toast again" - Guinness shares hopeful message of togetherness

For those lucky enough to live within driving distance of the Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, MD, here's what you need to know:

Visit the Guinness Open Gate website, linked here, to place your order and select your pickup date.

Select your pick-up date and desired time, then pick from their selection of canned beers and draught pours in growlers, with both local Baltimore options as well as the Dublin-brewed classics.

Currently, their canned selection includes Guinness Draught, Guinness Blonde, Guinness White Ale, Over the Moon Milk Stout, and Guinness Crosslands Honey Clover Ale, while the 32 oz. Crowler selections include Guinness Galaxy IPA, Guinness Red Currant Sour, Guinness Irish Breakfast Amber (brewed with black tea!), and Guinness Old Fashioned - a delicious-sounding bourbon barrel-aged amber ale with cherries and orange peel.

Read More: How to pour the perfect Guinness Draught pint at home

In addition to donating proceeds to the Maryland Food Bank, the brewery's restaurant, the 1817 (named for the year Guinness first arrived in the US), has fired up their ovens and is donating 500 loaves of their Brewer's Bread to the food bank each week.